OU football: 5-star 2023 Los Alamitos wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. commits to Sooners

Big12MediaDayRS (4 of 31).jpg

OU football helmet at the Big 12 Media Days on July 16.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

Five-star 2023 receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. announced his commitment to the Sooners live via CBS Sports HQ on Friday.

Moore is the No. 3 wide receiver in the country and the No. 4 player in California, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. 247 Sports also considers Moore the No. 33 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I've really been on Oklahoma since eighth grade," Moore said on CBS Sports HQ. "I'm really big on loyalty, and they offered me February 3 of 2020, which was my freshman year, and they've really maintained a good level of communication with me, and that's the school I really felt most comfortable with."

The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder is OU's third 2023 commit from Los Alamitos High School, joining five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star receiver Makai Lemon. Moore also plays safety for the Griffins but is expected to focus on receiver at OU.

"Malachi is continuously throwing the horns down," Moore said of his high school teammate's efforts to recruit him. "(He's) just consistently trying to recruit me to go to that school, and I loved it. It definitely played a factor in this."

With Moore's commitment, the Sooners enhance what is already the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Alongside Moore, Nelson and Lemon, OU has garnered commitments from five-star receiver Brandon Inniss, four-star running back Treyaun Webb, four-star tight end Luke Hasz and three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates. 

