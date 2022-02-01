OU football: 5-star 2022 punter Brady Braun commits to Sooners

Five-star class of 2022 punter Brady Braun announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday.
Home. #Committed @OU_Football @CoachVenables @nunez_jay pic.twitter.com/OZamvfKuv1— Brady Braun (@BradyBraun4) February 1, 2022
Braun is considered the No. 4 punter nationally by Kohl's Professional Camps. He chose the Sooners over a scholarship offer from Fordham and preferred walk-on offers from Buffalo and Indiana.
In July, Braun competed at the Kohl's 2021 National Scholarship Camp which helped him win a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando.
Braun is the only special teamer OU has locked up for 2022. He joins redshirt seniors Michael Turk and Reeves Mundschau in the trio of punters on the Sooners' 2022 roster.
