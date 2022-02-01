 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: 5-star 2022 punter Brady Braun commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
OU helmet

An OU helmet during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Five-star class of 2022 punter Brady Braun announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday.

Braun is considered the No. 4 punter nationally by Kohl's Professional Camps. He chose the Sooners over a scholarship offer from Fordham and preferred walk-on offers from Buffalo and Indiana.

In July, Braun competed at the Kohl's 2021 National Scholarship Camp which helped him win a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando.

Braun is the only special teamer OU has locked up for 2022. He joins redshirt seniors Michael Turk and Reeves Mundschau in the trio of punters on the Sooners' 2022 roster.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments