You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: 5-star 2022 defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flips commitment to Texas A&M

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Helmets

OU helmets in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Five-star class of 2022 defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M and announced the move via Twitter on Monday night.

The Lakeland, Florida native is the No. 2 player in his state, the No. 4 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 10 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. Listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Brownlow-Dindy also held offers from Ohio State, Florida and Clemson.

Brownlow-Dindy was known to have a strong relationship with defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux, which played a large role in his commitment to the Sooners on Oct. 12.

However, in wake of Lincoln Riley's departure for USC and Brent Venables becoming OU's next head coach, Thibodeaux likely won't be retained on the new coaching staff, according to SoonerScoop's Josh McCuistion.

Brownlow-Dindy is the 10th player to decommit from OU since Riley left on Nov. 28.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments