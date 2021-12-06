OU football: 5-star 2022 defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flips commitment to Texas A&M

Five-star class of 2022 defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M and announced the move via Twitter on Monday night.
BREAKING: Five-Star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has flipped his Commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M, he tells @On3RecruitsThe 6’4 275 DL from Lakeland, FL is ranked as the No. 3 player in the 2022 Class (#1 DL)More Here (FREE): https://t.co/mCKaQLRRex pic.twitter.com/3hcXBcpbEh— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2021
The Lakeland, Florida native is the No. 2 player in his state, the No. 4 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 10 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. Listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Brownlow-Dindy also held offers from Ohio State, Florida and Clemson.
Brownlow-Dindy was known to have a strong relationship with defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux, which played a large role in his commitment to the Sooners on Oct. 12.
However, in wake of Lincoln Riley's departure for USC and Brent Venables becoming OU's next head coach, Thibodeaux likely won't be retained on the new coaching staff, according to SoonerScoop's Josh McCuistion.
Brownlow-Dindy is the 10th player to decommit from OU since Riley left on Nov. 28.
