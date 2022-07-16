OU football: 4-star linebacker Lewis Carter commits to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment Saturday from four-star linebacker Lewis Carter.
BOOMER SOONER COMMIT⭕️‼️@Hayesfawcett3 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/1li3qDQfPM— LewisCarter (@LewisCarter_4) July 16, 2022
Carter hails from Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida and is the No. 12 ranked linebacker in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He chose the Sooners over future Southeastern Conference opponent Auburn, North Carolina, Central Florida and Clemson.
The 6-foot, 200-pound recruit is the fourth linebacker commit to OU’s 2023 class after four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho committed on June 30 and three-star linebacker Phil Piccioti on July 4. Three-star Kaleb Spencer also committed to the Sooners on May 9. With Carter’s decision, Oklahoma moved to No. 10 in 247Sports’ national team rankings.
OU will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Norman.
