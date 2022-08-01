OU football: 4-star edge rusher Colton Vasek commits to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment Monday from Texas four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek.
COMMITTED.#BoomerSooner#CHO23N#ALLIN❤️ pic.twitter.com/oq7MSOeuIu— Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) August 1, 2022
With Vasek's commitment, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners added their 10th commit since July, which included seven other four-star prospects. Vasek, who is from Westlake High School, is the No. 19 ranked edge rusher in the country, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
He chose OU over Clemson, Oregon, Texas and Texas Tech. With Vasek, Oklahoma moved from No. 7 to No. 6 in 247Sports' national rankings. Oklahoma now sits just outside the top five behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Texas.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound recruit is the third defensive lineman to commit to OU's 2023 class joining four-stars edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore and four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.
The Sooners open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman.
