 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: 4-star edge rusher Colton Vasek commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
The Sooners 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma received a commitment Monday from Texas four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek. 

With Vasek's commitment, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners added their 10th commit since July, which included seven other four-star prospects. Vasek, who is from Westlake High School, is the No. 19 ranked edge rusher in the country, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He chose OU over Clemson, Oregon, Texas and Texas Tech. With Vasek, Oklahoma moved from No. 7 to No. 6 in 247Sports' national rankings. Oklahoma now sits just outside the top five behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. 

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound recruit is the third defensive lineman to commit to OU's 2023 class joining four-stars edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore and four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. 

The Sooners open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments