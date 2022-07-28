OU football: 4-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc commits to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment Thursday from four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.
I’ll be committing @7pm tomorrow!!! going live on my instagram 💯@getrightderrick— Derrick Leblanc 🚶🏾♂️ (@getrightderrick) July 27, 2022
With LeBlanc's commitment, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners added their ninth commit in July, which included six other four-star prospects.
LeBlanc, who is from Osceola High School in Florida, is the No. 13 ranked defensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He chose OU over Florida and Penn State.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound recruit is the second defensive lineman to commit to Oklahoma's 2023 class joining four-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore. With LeBlanc, the Sooners moved to No. 6 in 247Sports' national rankings.
OU will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman.
