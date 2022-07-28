 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: 4-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc commits to Sooners

  • 0
Brent Venables

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables during Big 12 Media Days in Arlington on July 14, 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma received a commitment Thursday from four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. 

With LeBlanc's commitment, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners added their ninth commit in July, which included six other four-star prospects. 

LeBlanc, who is from Osceola High School in Florida, is the No. 13 ranked defensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He chose OU over Florida and Penn State. 

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound recruit is the second defensive lineman to commit to Oklahoma's 2023 class joining four-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore. With LeBlanc, the Sooners moved to No. 6 in 247Sports' national rankings.

OU will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments