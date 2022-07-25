OU football: 4-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner commits to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment Monday from four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner.
Up the score now I’m all in…#OUDNA #BoomerSooner @RegJones20 @HeirFootball @OU_Football @JayValai @CoachVenables @CoachRobakSWAY @BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/bH6PIMURN7— JasiahWagoner (@JasiahWagoner) July 25, 2022
With Wagoner's commitment, new coach Brent Venables and the Sooners added their eighth commit in the month of July, which included five other four-star prospects.
Wagoner hails from Spanaway Lake (Washington) High School and is the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the state, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He chose OU over California, Oregon and Texas.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit is the first cornerback to commit to Oklahoma's 2023 class. With Wagoner's decision, the Sooners moved to No. 8 in 247Sports' national team rankings.
OU will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman.
