OU football: 4-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner commits to Sooners

Brent Venables

Head football coach Brent Venables during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma received a commitment Monday from four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner. 

With Wagoner's commitment, new coach Brent Venables and the Sooners added their eighth commit in the month of July, which included five other four-star prospects. 

Wagoner hails from Spanaway Lake (Washington) High School and is the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the state, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He chose OU over California, Oregon and Texas.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit is the first cornerback to commit to Oklahoma's 2023 class. With Wagoner's decision, the Sooners moved to No. 8 in 247Sports' national team rankings. 

OU will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman. 

