OU football: 4-star 2023 wide receiver Ashton Cozart commits to Sooners

Four-star 2023 wide receiver Ashton Cozart announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Ashton Cozart has Committed to Oklahoma!The Top 65 Player in the 2023 Class chose the Sooners over TCU and TexasHe joins Oklahoma’s Top Ranked class in the Big 12 for the class of 2023https://t.co/NjVbv9lLwK pic.twitter.com/CkC1yaJcaQ— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 5, 2022
Cozart is the No. 166 recruit nationally, No. 24 receiver and No. 31 player in Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose OU over Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Texas and Mississippi, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect hails from Flower Mound, Texas, and attends Marcus High School. As a junior, Cozart recorded 36 catches for 680 yards, according to MaxPreps.
With the decision, Cozart joins four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates and three-star athlete Erick McCarty as OU's lone 2023 commits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.