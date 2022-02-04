 Skip to main content
OU football: 4-star 2023 wide receiver Ashton Cozart commits to Sooners

Four-star 2023 wide receiver Ashton Cozart announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.

Cozart is the No. 166 recruit nationally, No. 24 receiver and No. 31 player in Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose OU over Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Texas and Mississippi, among others.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect hails from Flower Mound, Texas, and attends Marcus High School. As a junior, Cozart recorded 36 catches for 680 yards, according to MaxPreps.

With the decision, Cozart joins four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates and three-star athlete Erick McCarty as OU's lone 2023 commits. 

