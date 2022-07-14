 Skip to main content
OU football: 4-star 2023 running back Daylan Smothers commits to Sooners

  Updated
  • 0
OU helmet

An OU helmet during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment Thursday from four-star running back Daylan Smothers. 

Hailing from West Charlotte High School, Smothers is the No. 9 ranked player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound recruit chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State and NC State.

Smothers is the second running back to join OU's 2023 recruiting class joining four-star Kalib Hicks who announced his commitment June 15. With Smothers' commitment, Oklahoma's recruiting class ranks No. 11 in 247Sports' national team rankings. 

New coach Brent Venables and the Sooners will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

