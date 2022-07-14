OU football: 4-star 2023 running back Daylan Smothers commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a commitment Thursday from four-star running back Daylan Smothers.
BREAKING: Four-Star RB Daylan Smothers has Committed to Oklahoma!The 5’11 190 RB from Charlotte, NC chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State, and NC State.More Here (FREE): https://t.co/8HbMBML7CC pic.twitter.com/idIGxrL12U— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 14, 2022
Hailing from West Charlotte High School, Smothers is the No. 9 ranked player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound recruit chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State and NC State.
Smothers is the second running back to join OU's 2023 recruiting class joining four-star Kalib Hicks who announced his commitment June 15. With Smothers' commitment, Oklahoma's recruiting class ranks No. 11 in 247Sports' national team rankings.
New coach Brent Venables and the Sooners will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman.
