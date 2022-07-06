OU football: 4-star 2023 receiver Jaquaize Pettaway commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway on Wednesday.
JUST IN: Oklahoma lands a commitment from Cypress (Texas) Langham Creek 4 ⭐️ WR Jaquaize Pettaway.After a standout official visit in which Marvin Mims hosted the Houston-area offensive threat, Pettaway makes his pledge to the Sooners.🔗: https://t.co/8RR2uuch6r pic.twitter.com/XyuJInQ5Tk— Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) July 6, 2022
Hailing from Langham Creek High School, Pettaway is the No. 47 ranked player in the nation and the No. 8 ranked player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 170 pound recruit chose the Sooners over Texas, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Arkansas.
Pettaway is the 11th player to join the 2023 OU recruiting class, alongside five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star running back Kalib Hicks, three-stars offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta, receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre, linebacker Phil Picciotti and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class.
Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 37 in 247Sports’ national team rankings. The Sooners will open the 2022 regular season when they host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Norman.
