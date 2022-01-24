 Skip to main content
OU football: 4-star 2023 quarterback Jackson Arnold commits to Sooners

OU

An OU player lifts his helmet before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 2, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Jackson Arnold announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday.

A Denton, Texas, native from Denton Guyer High School, Arnold is the No. 7 quarterback recruit nationally for the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He's also considered the No. 14 player in Texas and No. 72 prospect nationally.

Arnold is the second high school quarterback commit OU has landed under new head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, joining 4-star 2022 recruit Nick Evers, who's already on campus as an early enrollee.

The Sooners also recently acquired Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel, who comes to Norman with three years of eligibility remaining and is the projected starter for 2022.

For OU's 2023 recruiting class, Arnold replaces five-star prospect Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the class. Nelson previously committed to Oklahoma but flipped his decision to Southern California after former Sooners coach Lincoln became the Trojans' head coach on Nov. 28.

During his junior season with the Guyer Wildcats, Arnold threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns while rushing for 659 yards and 12 more scores. He chose the Sooners over offers from Southern Methodist, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas Tech.

