OU football: 4-star 2023 offensive tackle Cayden Green commits to Sooners

  • 0
Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment Friday from four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green. 

The Lee's Summit North High School standout is the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Missouri, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound recruit chose the Sooners over LSU, Missouri and Nebraska. 

Green is the 12th player to join OU's 2023 recruiting class, joining five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and four-stars running back Kalib Hicks, and receiver Jaquaize Pettaway. 

Three stars offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta, receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre, linebacker Phil Picciotti and safety Kaleb Spencer are also committed to new coach Brent Venables. 

Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 18 in 247Sports' national team rankings. The Sooners will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

