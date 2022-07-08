OU football: 4-star 2023 offensive tackle Cayden Green commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a commitment Friday from four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green.
BOOMER ‼️ 4⭐️OT Cayden Green has committed to coach Brent Venables and @OU_Football 🔥Green is ranked No. 105 in the Top247 🗣️@CaydenGreen3 x @OU247 pic.twitter.com/N3VtzI5GKX— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 8, 2022
The Lee's Summit North High School standout is the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Missouri, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound recruit chose the Sooners over LSU, Missouri and Nebraska.
Green is the 12th player to join OU's 2023 recruiting class, joining five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and four-stars running back Kalib Hicks, and receiver Jaquaize Pettaway.
Three stars offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta, receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre, linebacker Phil Picciotti and safety Kaleb Spencer are also committed to new coach Brent Venables.
Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 18 in 247Sports' national team rankings. The Sooners will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman.
