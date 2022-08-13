OU football: 4-star 2023 Mustang athlete Jacobe Johnson commits to Brent Venables, Sooners

Four-star class of 2023 athlete Jacobe Johnson from Mustang High School announced his commitment to Oklahoma at his school's Bring Out the Broncos event on Saturday.
#AllIn #Boomer pic.twitter.com/Mjm0DuUGql— JacobeJohnson (@JacobeJohnson24) August 14, 2022
Johnson is the No. 6 athlete and No. 87 overall player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is also considered the No. 2 player in Oklahoma and chose the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Michigan, Alabama and Stanford.
Johnson plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Broncos, who went 7-5 overall and 5-2 in Class 6A-I District 2 last season. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder also stars for Mustang's basketball team.
Johnson becomes the 20th commitment to Brent Venables and OU's 2023 class and the 11th four-star pledge. With Johnson, the Sooners sit at No. 7 in 247Sports' national recruiting class rankings behind Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.
