OU football: 4-star 2023 edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore commits to Sooners

Shoes and helmets

OU-themed Jordan shoes and football helmets during the celebration welcoming new OU football head coach Brent Venables inside Everest Training Center on Dec. 6, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment Sunday from four-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore. 

The North Kansas City High School standout is the No. 5 ranked player in Missouri, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound recruit chose the Sooners over Northwestern, Missouri, Georgia and LSU. 

OU's 2023 recruiting class picked up steam over the weekend after four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green committed Friday and three-star offensive tackle Logan Howland announced his decision Saturday. Oklahoma's class ranks No. 11 in 247Sports' national team rankings.

Adebawore is the 14th player to join OU's class, alongside five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and four-stars running back Kalib Hicks, receiver Jaquaize Pettaway and Green. 

Three stars receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erick  McCarty and Kade McIntyre, linebacker Phil Picciotti, safety Kaleb Spencer, offensive tackles Heath Ozaeta and Howland are also committed to new coach Brent Venables. 

Venables and the Sooners will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football.

