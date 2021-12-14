OU football: 4-star 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson commits to Sooners

Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver Jayden Gibson announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday.
let’s do it.📍 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/AsEEzPlJ3V— Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) December 15, 2021
Gibson is ranked the No. 25 receiver, the No. 20 player in Florida and the No. 149 player nationally for the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder notched 56 receptions for 857 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season.
Gibson was previously committed to Florida but decommitted after head coach Dan Mullen was fired and replaced by Billy Napier. Last weekend, Gibson visited Norman alongside four-star quarterback Nick Evers, a fellow former Florida commit who flipped to OU, before announcing his decision. Miami, Baylor and Arkansas were among Gibson's other offers.
Gibson's now the second wide receiver commit in Oklahoma’s 2022 class alongside four-star Katy, Texas pass-catcher Nicholas Anderson. He's also the third new commitment under new Sooners coach Brent Venables, joining Evers and three-star defensive lineman Alton Tarber.
