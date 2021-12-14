You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: 4-star 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU football helmet

An OU football helmet on a press conference table Dec. 30 for the 2017 Sugar Bowl.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Class of 2022 four-star wide receiver Jayden Gibson announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday.

Gibson is ranked the No. 25 receiver, the No. 20 player in Florida and the No. 149 player nationally for the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder notched 56 receptions for 857 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season.

Gibson was previously committed to Florida but decommitted after head coach Dan Mullen was fired and replaced by Billy Napier. Last weekend, Gibson visited Norman alongside four-star quarterback Nick Evers, a fellow former Florida commit who flipped to OU, before announcing his decision. Miami, Baylor and Arkansas were among Gibson's other offers.

Gibson's now the second wide receiver commit in Oklahoma’s 2022 class alongside four-star Katy, Texas pass-catcher Nicholas Anderson. He's also the third new commitment under new Sooners coach Brent Venables, joining Evers and three-star defensive lineman Alton Tarber.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments