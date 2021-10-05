OU football: 4-star 2022 cornerback Gentry Williams includes Sooners in his final 4 schools

Gentry Williams, a four-star cornerback in the class of 2022, included Oklahoma in his final four schools via Twitter on Tuesday.
I’ll be committing October 18th at Booker T Washington High School 🖤🧡 PC 📸: @JohnnyDashMedia pic.twitter.com/JbLjPvprVR— gentry williams (@gentrywilliams5) October 5, 2021
If Williams commits to OU, he will be the second cornerback in OU’s 2022 recruiting class and the third commit from the state of Oklahoma after three-star cornerback Jayden Rowe and three-star safety Robert Spears-Jennings.
Williams is the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma and the No. 67 recruit in the country, according to Rivals. The site also ranks Williams as the No. 8 cornerback in the country, with Oklahoma being the favorite to land him according to 247Sports. Williams’ final four also includes USC, Missouri, and Florida.
The Sooners currently have the No. 12 recruiting class for 2022, second in the Big 12 Conference after Texas. Williams will make his commitment on Oct. 18.
