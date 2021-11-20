OU football: 3 takeaways from the Sooners' 28-21 win over Iowa State

No. 13 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (6-5, 4-4) 28-21 in Norman on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners’ offense garnered 305 total yards, while their defense allowed 361.
Here’s three takeaways from OU’s win in its final home game this season:
Kennedy Brooks reemerges
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries, picking up his first 100-yard performance since Oct. 16 against TCU.
Brooks, who leads the Sooners with 972 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season, averaged 6.8 yards per carry on Saturday, the first time he averaged more than 4.4 yards per carry also since the game against the Horned Frogs.
Brooks is now just 28 yards away from his third consecutive season of 1,000 or more rushing yards. The Mansfield, Texas native ran for 1,011 and 1,056 yards in 2018 and 2019, before opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Special teams struggles
Oklahoma junior running back Eric Gray also muffed a punt in the second quarter, but it was recovered. To start the second half, freshman receiver Mario Williams also fumbled, but OU recovered again. Then, late in the third quarter, The Sooners allowed a 29-yard rush on a fake punt that resulted in a Cyclones touchdown.
Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic missed his third consecutive field goal on Saturday, dating back to OU’s 27-14 loss against Baylor on Nov. 13.
Brkic’s miss came in the second quarter on a 25-yard attempt that hit the goalpost. He’s now 17-for-23 on the season. The Sooners’ kicker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza award, given to the nation’s best kicker.
Brkic entered the game against the Cyclones ranked No. 10 on OU’s all-time scoring list.
Passing game disappears
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams completed just 8 of his 18 pass attempts for only 87 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Against the Bears last week, Williams recorded just 142 passing yards with two interceptions, completing just 50 percent of his passes.
Despite Williams’ struggles, redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler didn’t appear in his relief, unlike last week’s game against Baylor. Sophomore receiver Marvin Mims led the Sooners with only 22 receiving yards on one reception.
In Williams' last home game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30, he threw for 402 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
