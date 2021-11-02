OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners coach Lincoln Riley’s bye week press conference

Oklahoma has finally reached its bye week.
After nine straight weeks of competition, the Sooners are 9-0 and perfect in Big 12 play. Coach Lincoln Riley met with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday for his weekly press conference during the week off.
Here are three takeaways from Riley’s presser:
Sooners’ bye week preparations
With its 52-21 win over Texas Tech last Saturday, Oklahoma became the first team to win nine straight games in as many weeks since TCU and Auburn in 2010.
It’s the longest the Sooners have gone without a bye week under Riley. Now that the week has arrived, OU will receive additional rest thanks to NCAA rules.
“We have (a) mandatory day off today,” Riley said on Tuesday. “Which, I guess, some ways you can be happy about that it worked out during the bye week, but on the flip side of it, it’s kind of a pain because it’s one day during the middle of the week. So, we’ve got all of our coaches out recruiting today, and then everybody will be back in tomorrow for practice, and (for) Thursday morning practice. … So, we’ve kind of had to make it work around having an NCAA mandatory off day.”
OU’s mandatory day off last season fell on the same day as the U.S. Presidential Election, which occurred before its 62-9 win over Kansas on Nov. 7, 2020. Like last year, Riley and the Sooners are looking to make the most of their bye.
“There's a few little things here and there that we'll do as far as kind of recovery and get some guys back,” Riley said. “But, still going to get a lot of work on the field. Still going to work our young guys, and some of our guys that maybe aren't playing as much right now, a ton. Then (we’ll) address a lot of things that we need to do as a team to get better and play our best ball here at the end.”
Timetable for Theo Wease’s return
Junior wide receiver Theo Wease is among players who might benefit the most from a week off.
The Allen, Texas, native sustained a lower body injury in practice on Sept. 1 that has sidelined him to this point. OU has seen increased production from senior receiver Mike Woods and freshman Mario Williams in Wease’s absence, but he remains determined to return.
“The guy wants to be out there,” Riley said. “He's been a good player for us. He's been a good team guy, he's worked hard and he's rehabbed hard. I think he’s taking advantage of some of that time to really work on some of the other aspects of his game (and) really work hard on his body, his strength.”
Wease had 37 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns last season. He had two scoring catches against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21 and also racked up a season-high 105 yards against Texas Tech on Oct. 31. He was a five-star recruit in 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
“He’s progressing really well,” Riley said. “I don’t know that there’s a 100 percent plan in place yet, but I think we’re getting close, and I can certainly see a clear path and defined path to him being able to help us here in this last stretch of the season. I just don’t know when it’ll be yet. But, we’re getting close.”
Kickoff rules
Discussions to eliminate kickoff returns from college football have existed for more than a decade.
A study by the New York Times deemed the play the most dangerous in college football after finding it’s a leading cause for concussions. Still, the play is viewed by many as one of the more exciting in the sport.
“It (would) be a drastic change to the game,” Riley said of removing kickoffs. “I don’t know if I can say I’d be totally opposed, but they’ve done what the rules were intended to do. They give you a chance to return, but obviously, the rules in some ways do entice you to really think about it, to take more fair catches and just take the ball at the 25-yard line.”
The XFL implemented an alternative kickoff method during its 2020 season, which only allowed the kicker and returner to move before the ball was caught. While Riley believes there are more rules that can be put in place to better college football’s current method, he wants the sport to avoid gimmick-like returns.
First kickoff ✅📺 @ABCNetwork🖥 https://t.co/Y3eyIb9PfX pic.twitter.com/8uco6BzRDI— XFL (@XFL2023) February 8, 2020
“I hope we don’t remove it because there are certain game situations where it's huge,” Riley said. “And it's still not an easy play to defend or execute. Case in point, last year, at the end of the season, we had some really big kickoff returns in those last couple of games that were big time plays. I hope we can keep finding a way to maybe make it safer, but not totally remove it from our game.”
