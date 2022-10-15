OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) ended its three-game losing streak and defeated No. 19 Kansas (5-2, 2-2) 52-42 on Saturday in Norman.
Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned from injury and finished 29-for-42 with 403 yards, three total touchdowns and an interception.
Running back Eric Gray rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while freshman running back Jovantae Barnes rushed for two scores.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
Passing game returns
After relying on backup quarterback Davis Beville and the Wildcat formation last week against Texas, the Sooners were able to get back to their explosive offense Saturday with Gabriel.
The Central Florida transfer made an immediate difference and led OU to back-to-back touchdown drives to begin the game. He completed a deep pass across the middle to tight end Brayden Willis for 38 yards while Oklahoma almost doubled its passing yards total from the Red River Showdown in the first quarter.
Gabriel floated one 41 yards to wide receiver Gavin Freeman in the second quarter before connecting with wide receiver Theo Wease for a 24-yard touchdown in the second and rushing for a score in the third.
All out effort @TheGavinFreeman 😤📺 ESPN2 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/NDEgJWwIBz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 15, 2022
With 2:36 remaining in the third, Gabriel found Willis for a 26-yard touchdown. The Sooners finished with a season-high 403 passing yards in their win over the Jayhawks.
Ground game rolling
OU's success in the running game continued Saturday as it finished with 298 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Gray and Barnes led the way combining for 245 yards on 41 carries and four touchdowns. Gabriel finished with 37 rushing yards while wide receiver Drake Stoops added 23.
A senior from Memphis, Gray, scored a 28-yard touchdown after spinning his way past Jayhawk defenders and into the endzone.
Had them DIZZY on that spin 🤭@OU_Football with the 21-yard TD run‼️ pic.twitter.com/Hk5IwzO1A0— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2022
Defensive improvements
Oklahoma's defense made some key improvements after allowing 55 and 49 points to TCU and Texas, respectively.
The Sooners forced two turnovers and made stops when they needed to. OU's pass rush also improved as it recorded one sack and eight tackles for loss in the win.
Linebackers David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White led Oklahoma in tackles with eight each. Linebacker Danny Stutsman garnered seven tackles while safety Key Lawrence recorded six.
Cornerback C.J. Coldon pulled down an unreal one-handed interception in the second quarter, while White recorded an interception in the third.
Self-tip drill. pic.twitter.com/7rxDHzaYGx— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 15, 2022
