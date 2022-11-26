 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss at Texas Tech

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma fell to Texas Tech 51-48 in Lubbock on Saturday to conclude regular season play in heartbreaking fashion. 

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-of-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns while helming the Sooners’ offense. Running back Eric Gray rushed 28 times for 161 yards to lead the ground attack.

Defensively, linebacker Danny Stutsman led OU with 18 tackles while the Sooners defensive registered five tackles for loss and one sack.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Start fast, stall out

The Sooners jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, not unlike their sprint to a 28-point advantage in their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State.

On its first drive, OU gambled on fourth-and-3 in Texas Tech territory and it paid off as Gabriel found Mims wide open for a 37-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma sped through an 11-play, 93-yard second possession that finished with Gabriel’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Willis.

But costly mistakes kept the Sooners from running away. On its third drive, OU faked a field goal on fourth down from Texas Tech’s 12-yard line and Willis had a clear lane to the end zone but dropped the pop pass from punter Michael Turk. 

On Oklahoma’s fourth possession, it advanced the ball to Texas Tech’s three-yard line before a false start on offensive tackle Anton Harrison, then offensive pass interference by receiver Theo Wease, negated consecutive touchdowns.

Backed up to third-and-goal on Texas Tech’s 24-yard line the Sooners were forced to settle for a field goal that put them up 17-0 at the time.

After OU went up 24-6 with little over six minutes left in the first half, Texas Tech scored 17 unanswered points to trail 24-23 at halftime. The Red Raiders were set up by a Sooners punt and a costly interception by Gabriel on Oklahoma’s 20-yard line.

Twice in the third quarter, OU tried to convert on fourth-and-short and came up empty. 

Mims’ marvelous 1st half not enough

Mims had an encore to his 37-yard touchdown to open the scoring, beginning with a ridiculous one-handed catch for 30 yards to start the second quarter. The snag very well could end up on the SportsCenter Top 10 or as a candidate for catch of the year.

Later in the second, Mims beat Texas Tech’s defense over the top for a 77-yard touchdown that increased OU’s lead to 24-6.

He finished the first half with five catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns, but recorded zero catches in the second half.

As Mims went quiet, Wease stepped up with a 61-yard touchdown catch in the third and Willis added scores of five and six yards in the fourth.

Defense exploited by Shough

Oklahoma’s defense allowed Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for a season high 436 yards on 31-of-50 passing with two touchdowns.

Shough recorded seven explosive passing plays — completions of 20 or more yards — in the contest against a unit that came in ranked 87th nationally in explosive plays allowed. Shough’s longest of the night, a 44-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jerand Bradely, put Texas Tech up 45-38 with 8:43 remaining.

Shough also escaped the pocket periodically, rushing nine times for 44 yards. Running back SaRodorick Thompson had a nice game, rushing 22 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns. So did Bradley, who finished with eight catches for 173 yards.

An interception by cornerback C.J. Coldon, his team-leading fourth of the season, was one of the few bright spots. His pick set up a 42-yard field goal that put OU up 48-45 with 4:04 remaining.

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments