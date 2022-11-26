OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss at Texas Tech

Oklahoma fell to Texas Tech 51-48 in Lubbock on Saturday to conclude regular season play in heartbreaking fashion.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-of-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns while helming the Sooners’ offense. Running back Eric Gray rushed 28 times for 161 yards to lead the ground attack.
Defensively, linebacker Danny Stutsman led OU with 18 tackles while the Sooners defensive registered five tackles for loss and one sack.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
Start fast, stall out
The Sooners jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, not unlike their sprint to a 28-point advantage in their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State.
On its first drive, OU gambled on fourth-and-3 in Texas Tech territory and it paid off as Gabriel found Mims wide open for a 37-yard touchdown.
Oklahoma sped through an 11-play, 93-yard second possession that finished with Gabriel’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Willis.
But costly mistakes kept the Sooners from running away. On its third drive, OU faked a field goal on fourth down from Texas Tech’s 12-yard line and Willis had a clear lane to the end zone but dropped the pop pass from punter Michael Turk.
On Oklahoma’s fourth possession, it advanced the ball to Texas Tech’s three-yard line before a false start on offensive tackle Anton Harrison, then offensive pass interference by receiver Theo Wease, negated consecutive touchdowns.
Backed up to third-and-goal on Texas Tech’s 24-yard line the Sooners were forced to settle for a field goal that put them up 17-0 at the time.
After OU went up 24-6 with little over six minutes left in the first half, Texas Tech scored 17 unanswered points to trail 24-23 at halftime. The Red Raiders were set up by a Sooners punt and a costly interception by Gabriel on Oklahoma’s 20-yard line.
Twice in the third quarter, OU tried to convert on fourth-and-short and came up empty.
Mims’ marvelous 1st half not enough
Mims had an encore to his 37-yard touchdown to open the scoring, beginning with a ridiculous one-handed catch for 30 yards to start the second quarter. The snag very well could end up on the SportsCenter Top 10 or as a candidate for catch of the year.
Later in the second, Mims beat Texas Tech’s defense over the top for a 77-yard touchdown that increased OU’s lead to 24-6.
He finished the first half with five catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns, but recorded zero catches in the second half.
As Mims went quiet, Wease stepped up with a 61-yard touchdown catch in the third and Willis added scores of five and six yards in the fourth.
Defense exploited by Shough
Oklahoma’s defense allowed Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for a season high 436 yards on 31-of-50 passing with two touchdowns.
Shough recorded seven explosive passing plays — completions of 20 or more yards — in the contest against a unit that came in ranked 87th nationally in explosive plays allowed. Shough’s longest of the night, a 44-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jerand Bradely, put Texas Tech up 45-38 with 8:43 remaining.
Shough also escaped the pocket periodically, rushing nine times for 44 yards. Running back SaRodorick Thompson had a nice game, rushing 22 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns. So did Bradley, who finished with eight catches for 173 yards.
An interception by cornerback C.J. Coldon, his team-leading fourth of the season, was one of the few bright spots. His pick set up a 42-yard field goal that put OU up 48-45 with 4:04 remaining.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.