OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners 49-0 loss to Texas in 2022 Red River Showdown

DALLAS — Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) was ripped apart by Texas (4-2, 2-1) in the 2022 Red River Showdown on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl, falling 49-0 and allowing the most points ever to the Longhorns in a matchup between the border rivals.
With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel out due to injury, the Sooners turned to Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville and a variety of wildcat plays with other skill players to move the ball.
Beville struggled exceedingly, going 6-for-12 with 38 yards and an interception. OU was seemingly most effective with tight end Brayden Willis commanding the backfield.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
Tricky, not tricky enough, then too tricky
On its second drive of the contest, Oklahoma put Willis behind center for six straight plays. The possession ended up consuming 14 plays and 67 yards, and featured a fake field goal that saw punter Michael Turk throw a 3-yard swing pass to kicker Zach Schmit for a first down on 4th-and-3.
However, the Sooners turned the ball over at Texas’ 8-yard line when running back Eric Gray was stuffed running up the middle on 4th-and-2.
OU prominently featured the wildcat offense three drives later in the second quarter, but the Sooners outwitted themselves on the sixth play of a 50-yard push. Gray attempted a jump pass to Willis and it was picked off by Texas linebacker Jahdae Barron, ending the threat.
Oklahoma with the jump pass INT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/cqOYOW677O— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022
At the end of the first half, Beville heaved an arcing prayer to sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq that was intercepted by Longhorns defensive back D’Shawn Jamison.
Willis did not attempt a pass, but finished with seven carries for 18 yards and was also OU’s leading receiver with two catches for 25 yards. Running back Marcus Major did complete a throw, but it went for -2 yards.
Thin secondary wilts
With safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon out due to injuries suffered against TCU last week and cornerback Kani Walker missing in action, the OU secondary looked mighty thin against the Horns.
Cornerback Woodi Washington was forced to play deep safety for the Sooners and twice left the game with an apparent injury before reentering. He also dropped a potential first quarter interception that could’ve changed the complexion of the game.
Both of Oklahoma’s defensive penalties came from defensive backs as well.
Kendall Dennis was flagged for pass interference in the second quarter when he failed to turn his head back to the ball and made premature contact with Texas receiver Xavier Worthy in the OU end zone. Texas scored a touchdown one play later.
Meanwhile, North Carolina transfer Trey Morrison was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a kickoff in the third quarter.
One bright spot for the OU defense came from Wyoming transfer cornerback C.J. Coldon, who intercepted Ewers in the third quarter after the Sooners’ offense turned the ball over on downs and gave the Longhorns great field position.
Venables era touches historic lows
With Saturday’s loss, Brent Venables became the first OU coach to begin conference play with an 0-3 start.
The last time Oklahoma was shut out in OU-Texas was 1965 and its largest shutout loss to any opponent prior to Saturday was a 47-0 drubbing by Oklahoma State in 1945.
Before Saturday, OU owned the longest active streak in the FBS of 167 straight games with an offensive touchdown. The last time the Sooners didn’t score an offensive touchdown was against Nebraska in 2009.
In 108 years of conference play, Oklahoma has lost more than three games only seven times. It’ll look to avoid adding to that tally when it faces Kansas at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in Norman.
