OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 45-13 season-opening win over UTEP

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CUSA) 45-13 in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
The game marks Brent Venables’ first win as the Sooners’ head coach since being hired in December. Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel also made his debut, completing 15-of-23 passes for 233 yards and three total touchdowns.
Defensively, OU racked up six sacks and nine tackles for loss. Sophomore safety Billy Bowman led Oklahoma with nine tackles.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ season-opening win:
Lebby shows off tempo offense
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby deployed the fast-paced offense that he has previewed since being hired in December on Saturday.
Oklahoma scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives against the Miners, in 1:17, 1:48 and 30 seconds, respectively.
Gabriel’s first completion of his OU career was a 16-yard pass to redshirt senior Drake Stoops, the son of former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops. He ended that five-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown run.
𝗤𝗕𝟭 with TD #️⃣1️⃣@_dillongabriel_ | 📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/1UR1tKqPLr— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
On Oklahoma’s next scoring drive, it racked up 93 yards on just six plays. Senior running back Eric Gray opened the possession with a 36-yard rush before Gabriel found junior receiver Marvin Mims open for a 31-yard gain. The drive ended with a Gabriel touchdown pass to fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis.
Another drive, another touchdown 💪@OU_Football is off to a HOT start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NGCx96dYAh— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
OU’s third tempo-laced drive in the first quarter came from walk-on freshman receiver Gavin Freeman, who took an end around carry — his first career touch — 46 yards for a touchdown.
Allow @TheGavinFreeman to introduce himself 😤📺 FOX | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/wASIHcBhWk— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
In the second half, the Sooners scored on two drives in under three minutes, despite already having a sizable lead.
Willis gets his chance
Willis, who has split reps with Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall the majority of the past three seasons, is finally getting his shot to lead the tight ends unit in production.
With Stogner now at South Carolina, and Hall pursuing the NFL, Willis scored two touchdowns for his first career multi-score game on Saturday, while also catching three passes for 40 yards.
Too easy for Brayden Willis 💪@OU_Football makes it 28-10 pic.twitter.com/8OLaD8Rne8— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
Willis announced his return to Norman on Jan. 7 after opting to forgo the NFL draft. The Arlington, Texas, native notched 15 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns last season, and now has eight career scores.
Gray, Major’s 1-2 punch leads running backs room
Gray and redshirt junior Marcus Major led the Sooners’ running backs with 23 combined carries for 156 yards on Saturday.
Major notched two goal-line touchdowns in the third quarter, and commanded most of the second-half carries. Gray finished the first half with 11 carries for 80 yards, along with a 24-yard reception that set up OU’s second touchdown of the game.
Get 𝘽𝙄𝙂 @Md24jr 💪📺 FOX | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/KbuMtltRys— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Gray, a Tennessee transfer, finished the 2021 season with 412 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the change-of-pace back behind Kennedy Brooks. Major, an Oklahoma City native, had just 15 carries for 83 yards last season after being ruled academically ineligible for the first half of the season.
Gray and Major were the lone backs to earn carries through the first three quarters on Saturday. Gabriel finished the game with six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
