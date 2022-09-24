OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners 41-34 loss to Kansas State in Big 12 opener

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) 41-34 in Norman on Saturday night.
The win is Kansas State’s third against the Sooners in four years, and only Oklahoma’s second loss at home in its last 30 games. Oklahoma’s only home loss in that period was also against the Wildcats in 2020.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 26-of-39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray rushed 16 times for 114 yards, along with seven receptions for 45 yards.
Senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu recorded 15 tackles, and OU’s defense allowed a season-high 509 yards. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez finished with five total touchdowns.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s conference-opening loss:
Sooners start slow
A week removed from its upset loss against Tulane, Kansas State opened its contest against the Sooners with a 14-0 lead after back-to-back scoring drives to start the first quarter, giving Oklahoma its first halftime deficit of the season.
Sans a pair of 50-plus-yard touchdown passes by Gabriel — first to Theo Wease for 56, then Mims for 50 — OU’s offense stalled out on three of its six drives in the first half. Additionally, the Wildcats dominated the time of possession, with 20:38 opposed to Oklahoma’s 9:12. OU’s first five drives of the night occurred in 1:20 or less.
OU allowed the most yards in a half this season — 279 — against KSU. The Wildcats’ 24 first-half points are also the most Oklahoma has allowed in any game this season.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who excelled against the Sooners as Nebraska’s signal caller last season, completed 11-of-18 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He also ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Penalties plague Sooners
Oklahoma had seven penalties for 40 yards on offense, along with four penalties for 47 by the defense.
OU was called for four false starts, a delay of game and a holding. The offensive line was responsible for five flags.
In the first possession of the second half, senior right guard Chris Murray was called for holding before the drive fizzled out. In the ensuing drive, Murray was called for a false start, before a delay of game ended the attack with a punt.
In the first drive of the fourth quarter, Sooners’ left guard McKade Mettauer was called for a false start after Gabriel’s 26-yard scramble. The drive resulted in a punt despite gaining two early first downs.
OU feeds Eric Gray to no avail
To start the third quarter, Oklahoma fed senior running back Eric Gray four straight touches, in which he gained 46 combined yards. On OU’s next offensive possession, he started the drive with a 25-yard carry, before gaining 10 on the next rush.
The second-year transfer from Tennessee took six rushes for 68 yards in the third quarter, along with two receptions for 28 yards.
However, the Sooners failed to reach the end zone in the period, despite recording 84 yards on 13 plays in its first two possessions of the third quarter.
