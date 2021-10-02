OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 37-31 win over Kansas State in 1st road game of season

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) 37-31 on Saturday afternoon in its first road game of the season.
The Sooners headed into the second half with a 13-10 lead despite just three offensive possessions in the first half. However, OU responded in the second half with 254 total yards and 24 points, compared to the Wildcats’ 192 yards and 21 points.
Here’s three takeaways from Oklahoma’s win:
Sooners end losing streak despite Skylar Thompson’s return
For the first time since 2018, the Sooners have defeated the Wildcats.
OU’s lone regular season misstep in 2019 was a 48-41 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan. Last season, the Sooners blew a 21-point lead in the second half and then-redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw three interceptions.
But on Saturday, the result was different. Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson returned from injury and garnered 320 yards and three touchdowns, after torching Oklahoma for eight touchdowns in the previous two matchups.
OU head coach Lincoln Riley is now 1-2 against Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman.
Offense restores form
Rattler and the offense scored on 7-of-8 of their possessions on Saturday. Rattler completed 22-of-25 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks garnered 91 yards on 15 carries and junior Eric Gray added 22 yards on four carries, after OU managed only 57 yards against West Virginia in its last game, its lowest since 2012.
Sophomore receiver Marvin Mims paced the Sooners with 71 receiving yards on four receptions, with senior Mike Woods adding 33 yards and a touchdown through the air. H-back Brayden Willis added four receptions for 31 yards and redshirt junior Drake Stoops had 31 yards on two catches.
The Sooners’ 37 points are the most since their 76-0 win over Western Carolina on Sept. 11. Including Saturday’s game, Oklahoma has scored just 27 combined points in the first half of its previous three matchups. But, OU scored three touchdowns in the second half, after garnering just 10:23 time of possession in the first.
Defense bends, doesn’t break
Speed D allowed 420 total yards of offense, but just 24 offensive points.
The unit kept Kansas State mostly in check, despite allowing 12 third-down conversions, eight on third down and four on fourth. Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes also forced a fumble in the first quarter, before redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto scooped it up for a 70 yards — the longest return in OU history.
Senior safety Pat Fields paced the defense with nine tackles, followed by redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah and redshirt senior safety Justin Broiles with six. Broiles started in place of Delarrin Turner-Yell, who missed the game due to injury.
The Sooners’ defense has now allowed just 53 points in their last three games.
