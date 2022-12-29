OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) fell to No. 13 Florida State (10-3, 5-3 ACC) 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Thursday night.
The Sooners allowed 587 yards, 418 of which came through the air. The Seminoles kicked a game-winning 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds remaining.
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 14-of-24 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, adding 15 yards and a score on the ground. Oklahoma ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries, and garnered 496 total yards.
With the loss, the Sooners finish with a losing record for the first time since 1998.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
OU allows big plays
Oklahoma was torched by Florida State’s explosive plays on Thursday night.
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis finished the Cheez-It Bowl completing 27-of-38 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns. Eight of his completions went to 6-foot-7 receiver Johnny Wilson, who hauled in 202 yards.
The Sooners allowed 11 plays of over 15 passing yards against the Seminoles, resulting in 293 yards through the air. Six of those plays were made by Wilson, who set up FSU’s game-winning field goal with 55 seconds left on a 58-yard catch over OU defensive back Justin Broiles.
OU also surrendered seven rushes for over 10 yards, resulting in 135 total yards in such plays. Florida State finished the night with 34 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Inexperienced offensive line struggles
Entering Thursday, the Sooners knew they’d be without starting tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris who left early for the NFL draft, and center Andrew Raym, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in late November.
Down three starters already, Oklahoma lost another in right guard Chris Murray, who was out for undisclosed reasons against Florida State.
In turn, OU started freshman Jacob Sexton at left tackle, redshirt freshman Savion Byrd at left guard, sixth-year senior Robert Congel at center, redshirt junior McKade Mettauer at right guard and redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton at right tackle.
Injuries hit the unit again on the first drive of the game, when Sexton was replaced by redshirt sophomore Aaryn Parks after an apparent knee injury. ESPN’s broadcast team later reported that Sexton, who didn’t return, was later seen with crutches on the sideline.
The group allowed six sacks and 11 tackles for loss against the Seminoles and was flagged four times. Facing consistent pressure, Gabriel also attempted a season-high 13 rushes.
Freshman RB duo shines
Freshman running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk provided a glimpse of perhaps the not-so-distant future with stellar performances against the Seminoles on Thursday night.
Barnes carried the ball 27 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Sawchuk added 100 yards and a score on 15 carries.
Jovantae Barnes ties it up. 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/gzlaT6tMd7— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2022
The former four-star recruits of the 2022 recruiting class received more responsibility following absences by starter Eric Gray and veteran Marcus Major, who opted out and was out with an injury, respectively.
The young duo was heavily leaned on as the lone scholarship backs available on OU’s roster, with Gabriel attempting 24 passes to Barnes and Sawchuk’s 42 combined rushes.
Entering the Cheez-It Bowl, Sawchuk ran for five yards on two carries in limited action this season. The former two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Colorado scored his first-career touchdown at an opportune time, giving the Sooners a 23-18 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run with 13:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Straight Chedda' 🧀@G27football | 📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/LRtalbXApY— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2022
Despite the overall breakout performance by Sawchuk, he coughed up a crucial fumble with 9:41 to go in the fourth quarter, which led to Florida State taking an 32-25 lead on the ensuing possession.
