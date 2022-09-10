OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 33-3 win over Kent State

No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 in Norman on Saturday night.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the game 21-of-28 for 296 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore safety Billy Bowman recorded 11 total tackles while junior defensive end Reggie Grimes and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman recorded a sack each.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' win:
Slow start offensively
Oklahoma's offense got off to a slow start Saturday against Kent State.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's offense notched just 49 total yards – all through the air – and was forced to punt six straight times in the first quarter. Gabriel was also sacked twice to start the game.
According to SoonerStats on Twitter, Saturday's game featured just the sixth first quarter in an OU game to end tied 0-0 since 2010.
That's just the sixth 0-0 first quarter for the #Sooners since 2010 (160 games).— SoonerStats (@SoonerStats) September 10, 2022
Oklahoma finished the first half with just seven rushing yards compared to Kent State's 96 on the ground.
Bowman and Stutsman shine
After picking up a team-leading nine tackles each against UTEP in Week 1, Bowman and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman continued to impress defensively.
Bowman finished with 11 total tackles, while Stutsman nabbed a team-leading 12, including four tackles for loss and a sack.
With 11:30 left in the third quarter, Bowman ripped the ball away from Kent State receiver Devontez Walker's hands, forcing a fumble and giving the Sooners offense the ball. Bowman's forced fumble led to a field goal by kicker Zach Schmit which gave OU a 17-3 lead.
𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝘽𝙞𝙡𝙡 🔥 @Billy2Bowman📺 ESPN+ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/UF5lmnAGpe— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2022
Stutsman also pinned running back Marquez Cooper back at the line of scrimmage, preventing a fourth-down conversion.
Marvelous Mims
Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims tied his career-high with seven receptions, set a career-high with 163 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns on Saturday.
After its slow start offensively, Oklahoma's first score of the night came with 18 seconds left in the first half after Gabriel found Mims for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Gabriel to Mims Jr. for the 36-yard score and the halftime lead. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/UCQn0TxLDT— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2022
Gabriel later found Mims again for a 58-yard score with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter to give the Sooners a 31-3 lead.
