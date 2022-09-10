 Skip to main content
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 33-3 win over Kent State

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

Redshirt freshman Kevin Gilliam Jr. during the game against Kent State on Sept. 10.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 in Norman on Saturday night.

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the game 21-of-28 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. 

Sophomore safety Billy Bowman recorded 11 total tackles while junior defensive end Reggie Grimes and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman recorded a sack each.

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' win:

Slow start offensively

Oklahoma's offense got off to a slow start Saturday against Kent State.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's offense notched just 49 total yards – all through the air – and was forced to punt six straight times in the first quarter. Gabriel was also sacked twice to start the game. 

According to SoonerStats on Twitter, Saturday's game featured just the sixth first quarter in an OU game to end tied 0-0 since 2010. 

Oklahoma finished the first half with just seven rushing yards compared to Kent State's 96 on the ground. 

Bowman and Stutsman shine

After picking up a team-leading nine tackles each against UTEP in Week 1, Bowman and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman continued to impress defensively.

Bowman finished with 11 total tackles, while Stutsman nabbed a team-leading 12, including four tackles for loss and a sack. 

With 11:30 left in the third quarter, Bowman ripped the ball away from Kent State receiver Devontez Walker's hands, forcing a fumble and giving the Sooners offense the ball. Bowman's forced fumble led to a field goal by kicker Zach Schmit which gave OU a 17-3 lead. 

Stutsman also pinned running back Marquez Cooper back at the line of scrimmage, preventing a fourth-down conversion. 

Marvelous Mims

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims tied his career-high with seven receptions, set a career-high with 163 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns on Saturday.

After its slow start offensively, Oklahoma's first score of the night came with 18 seconds left in the first half after Gabriel found Mims for a 36-yard touchdown pass. 

Gabriel later found Mims again for a 58-yard score with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter to give the Sooners a 31-3 lead. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

