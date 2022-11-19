OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 28-13 win over Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4) 28-13 in Norman on Saturday night.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and three total touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray rushed 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and receivers Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims added 89 and 68 receiving yards, respectively.
The Sooners defense intercepted OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders four times and allowed 484 total yards. Oklahoma also tallied 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.
The win grants OU bowl eligibility before battling Texas Tech next Saturday in Lubbock in the season finale.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s Bedlam win:
Explosive first quarter
Oklahoma outgained Oklahoma State in yards 299 to 61 in the first quarter, en route to an early 28-0 lead. Its 299 yards are the most in a quarter ever against the Cowboys and its second-most ever.
The Sooners scored two touchdowns on its first two possessions and ran 15 plays for 168 yards in just 4:02 on those drives.
After punting on its third turn, Oklahoma scored again after an interception by defensive end Jonah Laulu pitted the Sooners on the Cowboys’ three-yard line, where Gray then scored. OU’s final score of the quarter came on a 23-yard pass from Gabriel to Stoops with 1:09 remaining.
Oklahoma also forced three turnovers in its largest first-quarter lead of all-time against OSU. The Sooners’ three early interceptions against Sanders led OU to six possessions in the first quarter.
Cornerback CJ Coldon, safety Billy Bowman and Laulu each picked off Sanders. Linebacker DaShaun White added another late in the fourth quarter.
Offense goes cold for three quarters
After its impressive start, Oklahoma failed to score on 12 consecutive drives after the first quarter, featuring eight consecutive punts to finish.
After completing 14-of-18 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, Gabriel was just 6-for-22 for 35 yards and an interception in the final three quarters and didn’t pick up his first and only completion of the second half — a five-yard pass to Gray — until under 10 minutes remained in the fourth.
In the second half, Oklahoma was outgained 331 yards to 69 by OSU, converting 0-of-8 third-down attempts.
The Sooners were able to contain Oklahoma State despite its faltering offense, holding the Cowboys to 13 points on 19 possessions.
Seniors honored
Prior to the game, Oklahoma honored 33 players for senior night.
Among those Sooners were linebacker DaShaun White, safety Justin Broiles, tight end Brayden Willis, defensive tackle Jordan Kelley, punter Michael Turk and offensive lineman Chris Murray, contributors without remaining eligibility.
OU also celebrated linebacker David Ugwoegbu, receiver Theo Wease, cornerback Woodi Washington, running back Eric Gray, receiver Drake Stoops, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, defensive lineman Marcus Stripling, cornerback Jaden Davis and offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who are either fifth-years, or true academic seniors with remaining eligibility.
For the seniors. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/7BRUJ9fimr— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2022
No Oklahoma players have announced their intentions of exhausting their extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent transfers Robert Congel, Jeffrey Johnson, Trey Morrison and Coldon were also recognized, along with student assistant Jeremiah Criddell’s, whose career ended before the season due to concussions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.