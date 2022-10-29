OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 27-13 win at Iowa State

AMES — Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) 27-13 on Saturday in a back-and-forth contest.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 15-of-26 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Eric Gray led OU’s rushing attack with 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and sophomore Jalil Farooq was the Sooners’ leading receiver with three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White led Oklahoma with 14 tackles while redshirt senior defensive tackle Jordan Kelley recorded the Sooners’ lone sack. Redshirt senior safety Justin Broiles and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman both notched crucial fourth quarter interceptions for OU.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
Play sloppy early; football gods even score
Gabriel had Mims open for a likely first down on OU’s first play but the standout receiver dropped the ball, then a holding call by offensive tackle Wanya Morris negated any momentum the Sooners would’ve garnered from the play. Thus began a sloppy first quarter that saw both teams turn the ball over.
On ISU’s second play, quarterback Hunter Dekkers underthrew his man and was intercepted by redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington at the OU 42-yard line. Fans watching from home indicated via Twitter that the pass fell incomplete, but the officials elected not to review the play and gave Oklahoma the ball.
However, the Sooners failed to capitalize on great field position, as Gray was stripped by Myles Purchase on Iowa State’s 13-yard line and the Cyclones’ Gerry Vaughn recovered. Gray’s fumble was the first of his college career.
Oklahoma succeeded in stopping Iowa State on the ensuing drive thanks to redshirt senior safety Justin Broiles’ stuff of Cartevious Norton on 4th-and-1. The teams eventually stood tied 3-3 after one quarter.
Schmit Game sees ST trickery continue
OU kicker Zach Schmit was responsible for all 13 of OU’s first-half points as he and punter Michael Turk continue to give the Sooners a lift when they need it most.
After Iowa State stopped Oklahoma on third down on its own two-yard line, OU trotted out its field goal unit for what seemed a routine kick. To the Cyclones’ surprise, the Sooners’ offensive line caved to the right on the snap and Schmit took a toss from Turk to the left for the touchdown at the 12:23 mark in the second quarter.
Zach Schmit. To. The. House. 😂#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/pK7mGKI3yb— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 29, 2022
Previously, in Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss to Texas on Oct. 8, Turk threw a 3-yard swing pass to Schmit to move the chains on 4th-and-3.
Schmit also knocked down field goals of 41 and 34 yards in the first half against ISU.
Farooq sparks 2nd half offense
OU was without a true offensive touchdown until the third quarter, when Farooq slinked wide open across the middle of the field for a 41-yard catch-and-score.
Jalil Farooq 41-yard touchdown 💥#Big12FB x @OU_Football📺 FS1 | @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/wMIHZplsmd— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 29, 2022
The touchdown reception was Farooq’s second of the season and his first since OU’s win over Nebraska on Sept. 17 and his 71 receiving yards were a career-high.
Farooq also recorded two carries for 26 yards, which included a 20-yard run in the third quarter.
Drake Stoops was OU’s next-most utilized receiver with three catches for 34 yards. Junior Marvin Mims and fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis, the Sooners top two receivers on the season, were relatively quiet in the win.
OU next faces Baylor (4-3, 2-2) on Nov. 5 in Norman.
