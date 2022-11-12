OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 23-20 first-ever road loss to West Virginia

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) fell to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) 23-20 as time expired on Saturday in Morgantown.
The Sooners allowed 406 yards and allowed 4-of-5 fourth-down conversions. OU was torched by Mountaineers backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who ran for over 100 yards and totaled three touchdowns.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 17-of-28 passes for 190 yards and no touchdowns. Oklahoma’s offense was just 1-for-11 on third-down attempts.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s loss:
Sooners defense can’t stop quarterback change
Oklahoma fared well against Mountaineers starting quarterback J.T. Daniels on Saturday, but when he was replaced by Greene, the Sooners had issues.
Greene entered for the struggling Daniels on and off in the second quarter, but he led West Virginia the entire second half. The sophomore signal caller torched the Sooners on the ground with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and was sufficient through the air, completing 12-of-22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Greene led the final drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal that burned 6:24 off the clock.
Daniels, who ranked fourth in the Big 12 in passing yards entering Saturday’s contest, finished the day 7-of-12 with 65 yards and an interception to linebacker Danny Stutsman.
Sooners struggle on conversions
Oklahoma struggled to convert on third-down attempts Saturday, finishing 1-of-11 despite gaining 426 yards as a team with 22 first downs.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers converted seven of their 19 third-down tries.
The Sooners also lost the fourth-down battle, finishing 0-for-2 on their attempts, opposed to West Virginia’s 4-for-5. Opponents are now 9-for-11 on fourth down against OU in its past two games.
Eric Gray continues hot stretch
For the fourth consecutive game, running back Eric Gray has eclipsed 100 rushing yards. Against the Mountaineers, the second-year Tennessee transfer ran for 211 yards and two touchdowns, marking his third multi-touchdown game in his past four outings.
Gray setup OU’s first scoring drive — a 32-yard field goal — with a 54-yard rush early in the second quarter. He then scored his, and Oklahoma’s first touchdown against West Virginia on a 12-yard rush with 1:06 remaining in the half.
Gray scored again with 1:22 left in the third quarter, giving the Sooners a 20-13 lead.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back now has 1,123 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday. In his past two outings, he’s garnered 48 rushes and 12 receptions.
