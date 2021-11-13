OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 8 Sooners' 27-14 loss to No. 13 Baylor

WACO — No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) fell to No. 13 Baylor (8-2, 5-2) 24-14 on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams ended the game 10-of-19 passing for 146 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks led the Sooners with 51 rushing yards and a score on 13 attempts, and senior receiver Mike Woods had a team-high 53 yards on four catches.
The Bears managed 412 yards of offense against Oklahoma’s defense. OU forced two turnovers on the day.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Sooners’ offense sputters
After its first two drives, the Sooners’ offense had negative seven total yards.
Oklahoma managed to gain 131 yards by halftime. Williams was 6-of-12 for 65 yards and a pick heading into the third quarter tied 7-7. Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic also went 0-for-2 on field goals in the first half, which marked the first time he’s missed consecutive kicks in his collegiate career.
Williams and the Sooners’ struggles may be chalked up to an apparent hand injury the Washington, D.C, native suffered in the second half.
Fortunately for OU, the Sooners’ defense was able to keep Baylor at bay in the first half. Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell tallied his second interception of the season in the first quarter, which set up a nine-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a two-yard rushing score by Williams.
OU not revived by Rattler's return
Williams’ struggles proved too costly for the Sooners, opting head coach Lincoln Riley to revert back to former starter Spencer Rattler toward the end of the third quarter.
Rattler was benched during the Sooners’ game against Texas on Oct. 9 after going 8-of-15 for 111 yards and an interception. On Saturday, Rattler and the Sooners offense went three-and-out on his first drive back at the helm.
Baylor answered with a five-play, 83-yard touchdown drive, and the Sooners played catch up for the rest of the game. Rattler ended the day 4-of-6 for 36 yards.
Big 12 lookahead
With the loss, the Sooners’ nation-leading, 17-game win streak comes to an end. It will also likely drop the team out of the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.
OU does, however, remain in the race for its seven consecutive Big 12 title. Iowa State (6-3, 4-2) and No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1) remain on the Sooners schedule. ISU last played on Nov. 6, where it defeated Texas 30-7. The Sooners host the Cyclones at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20 in Norman.
After that, OU visits Stillwater on Nov. 27 for a Bedlam bout against OSU. If the Cowboys beat TCU at home on Saturday night, they’ll be tied for first in the Big 12 alongside the Sooners.
