OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 6 Sooners' 55-48 comeback victory over No. 21 Texas in Red River Showdown

DALLAS — No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) came from behind to defeat No. 21 Texas (4-2, 2-1) 55-48 in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
The Sooners weathered an abysmal start, their worst defensive performance of the season, and a passing of the baton at quarterback to mount a comeback and topple the rival Longhorns. With the win, OU completes the largest comeback in the series' history.
Here’s three takeaways from the electric contest:
Superman 2.0
It’s Caleb Williams time in Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ freshman backup nicknamed “Superman”, a former five-star prospect and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, entered for a special package to open the second quarter and ran 66-yards for a touchdown, stretching the ball into the end zone. His scoring dive comes 20 years after Oklahoma safety Roy Williams delivered what’s known as “The Superman Play,” with his soaring hit on Texas quarterback Chris Simms.
#Sooner QB Caleb Williams hit 19.1 mph on this 66-yard TD @soonergridiron @barstoolsports #RedRiverShowdown | #myRAmaxspeed pic.twitter.com/Uxb0ykTT73— Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 9, 2021
Later, after redshirt sophomore starter Spencer Rattler fumbled with little over eight minutes left in the first half, Williams supplanted the former No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 cycle and led a field goal drive to cut Texas’ lead to 35-20. Williams then helped the Sooners to another field goal on their second drive of the third quarter to reduce the deficit to 10.
Following Texas’ field goal on the ensuing drive, Williams led OU downfield and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Marvin Mims, making the score 41-30 in favor of the Longhorns. He led OU to another field goal to open the fourth quarter, cutting Texas’ advantage to 41-33.
Caleb Williams out there making it happen. pic.twitter.com/bb7adO7HCp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
Then on third-and-19, Williams made the play of the day, rolling to his right and slinging a 52-yard touchdown pass to Mims. After Rattler reentered and threw a 2-point conversion to redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops, OU pulled even 41-41. Williams finished the contest 15-for-24 with 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Strip to score plus Kennedy Brooks galore
With Oklahoma having just tied the game in the fourth quarter, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy fumbled an attempted kickoff return and redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly scooped it up.
CALEB KELLY. pic.twitter.com/RkATRUxzYC— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
OU took over at the Texas 18-yard-line and grabbed a 48-41 lead one play later on redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks’ touchdown run. Kelly’s play was the silver lining on a day where OU’s defense allowed 262 receiving yards and two scores to Worthy and let star running back Bijan Robinson amass 137 yards and a touchdown.
KENNEDY BROOKS GIVES OKLAHOMA THE LEAD. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NDrHfAo01r— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
Brooks’ effort was also a highlight for the Sooners, as he ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. His final touchdown from 33 yards out with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter gave OU the victory.
KENNEDY BROOKS. FOR. THE. WIN.#OUDNA x @kennedyBrooks26 pic.twitter.com/JtX7oP1gh5— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
What was that first quarter?
You could write a book about this alone, but here’s the summary in brief. Texas got off to a fast start, scoring on its first play from scrimmage via a 75-yard touchdown catch and run by Worthy. Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, in his return from an injury suffered against West Virginia, missed tackling Worthy on the play and promptly left the game injured again.
After forcing an OU three-and-out, Texas blocked the punt and running back Bijan Robinson scored two plays later. Minutes later, a wild fox ran onto the field, briefly impeding play. As if things couldn't get any weirder from there, Texas took a commanding 28-7 lead to end the first quarter, scoring again on touchdown catches of 10- and 48-yards by wide receiver Joshua Moore.
Caleb Williams on that TD pic.twitter.com/rWYz0qM29v— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) October 9, 2021
