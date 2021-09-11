You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 4 Sooners' dominating 76-0 win over Western Carolina

Jadon Haselwood

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood during the game against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Western Carolina (0-2) 76-0 on Saturday night in Norman. 

The Sooners racked up 624 yards of offense, and allowed just 178. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler played just the first half, but compiled 243 yards and five touchdowns, after throwing two interceptions in Oklahoma’s season opener against Tulane. 

Here’s three takeaways from OU’s win:

Running backs shine

After rushing for just 116 yards against the Green Wave, OU’s backfield responded in a big way. 

Despite not playing in the second half, co-starters Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray ran for a combined 122 yards on only 15 carries. Gray, a junior an offseason transfer from Tennessee, added a 20-yard touchdown reception, the first score of his OU career. Brooks accumulated a 1-yard touchdown run of his own. 

Walk-ons Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles, the only other running backs on the Sooners’ roster, handled the second-half work. The two combined for 62 yards on 13 carries, and rushed for four touchdowns — two each. Knowles also had 65 receiving yards.

OU's running backs finished with 188 rushing yards. 

Jadon Haselwood records two touchdowns

Redshirt sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood caught two touchdown passes, marking the first time he’s had multiple scores in a game. 

Haselwood’s touchdown in the first quarter was his first since 2019, when he caught a 14-yard pass from then-backup and now SMU starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai against South Dakota. 

The former five-star receiver finished the night with four catches for 19 yards and didn’t play in the second half. 

Defense pitches shutout

For just the second time under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, OU’s defense allowed zero points. 

The Sooners forced three turnovers on the night, raising their season turnover total to six. The defense also had four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Freshman Danny Stutsman led Oklahoma with eight tackles. The former three-star recruit, per Rivals, also recorded 0.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, who had just 0.5 sacks last season, added 1.5 sacks. Junior Isaiah Coe and redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas both added a sack, also.

The Sooners take on Nebraska in their next game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Norman. The game will honor the 50th anniversary of 1971’s Game of the Century, when then-No. 1 Nebraska defeated No. 2 OU, 35-31.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

