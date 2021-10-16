OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 4 Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 in Norman on Saturday.
The win improves the Sooners' win streak to 15-straight games dating back to last season, which is currently the longest in the country. It also moves OU to 10-1 against the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 in 2012.
Here's three takeaways from the game:
Caleb Williams is super, man
Taking the reins from redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, freshman Caleb Williams impressed in his first start at quarterback. The Washington D.C. native completed his first 10 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Caleb Williams finds Jeremiah Hall and Oklahoma is off to a hot start and 14-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/0evFCvBLAY— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
His first incompletion came with 11:59 left in the second quarter, which was a dropped touchdown catch by junior H-back Austin Stogner. His start on Saturday marked the first time a true freshman has started at quarterback for Oklahoma since Cale Gundy did so against Iowa State in 1990. Gundy is currently the inside receivers coach for the Sooners.
Williams ended the first half with 261 passing yards, the most in a first half by any true freshman in OU’s program history. He ended the game 18-of-23 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
Sooners surrender big plays
Speed D had its hands full against the Horned Frogs.
Quarterback Max Duggan went 20-of-30 for 346 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Sooners. He also had 45 rushing yards on eight carries. Despite falling behind 14-0 early, Duggan’s big play ability helped TCU keep it close.
His first scoring toss came on a 53-yard screen pass to running back Kendre Miller in the first quarter. He’d go on to throw a 20-yard touchdown to receiver Quintin Johnson in the second, and later connected with him again for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the third.
TCU ANSWERS AGAIN75 Yards to the House🏠 pic.twitter.com/0RDugKbppK— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 17, 2021
Johnston had seven receptions for 185 yards and three scores on the day.
Oklahoma gave up a total of 526 total yards to the Horned Frogs, and the Sooners’ lone forced fumble on the night was later fumbled through the end zone for a TCU touchback.
Jadon Haselwood has a day
The Sooners’ passing attack was headlined by a huge performance by Jadon Haselwood. The redshirt sophomore receiver had six receptions for 56 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday.
Williams ➡️ Haselwood ➡️ Another one.#OUDNA x @jadon_haselwood pic.twitter.com/uMDZ8Yubjr— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
The last Oklahoma receiver to have three touchdown catches in a game was CeeDee Lamb in the Sooners’ 34-27 win over Texas in 2019.
His first scoring catch marked the first time Haselwood has recorded a touchdown against an FBS opponent. Previously, the Ellenwood, Georgia, native had three receiving scores in his Sooner career. His first came in OU’s 70-14 win against South Dakota in 2019, and his next two came in the Sooners’ 76-0 victory over Western Carolina on Sept. 11.
On the season, Haselwood has 27 receptions for 238 yards and five touchdowns.
Next, OU takes on Kansas (1-5, 0-3) in Lawrence on Oct. 23.
