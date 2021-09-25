OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 4 Sooners’ 16-13 win over West Virginia

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) in Norman on Saturday. The game was both program's Big 12 season opener.
The Sooners totaled 313 yards of offense in the game and forced one turnover defensively. The Mountaineers ended the game with 226 total yards. Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
‘We want Caleb’
The OU crowd let its frustrations known following an interception thrown by redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter.
Oklahoma fans chanting “We want Caleb” after Spencer Rattler’s last INT😳 pic.twitter.com/FYWaUYAVZl— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2021
As Rattler and the Sooners’ offense headed toward the sideline, fans chanted “We want Caleb,” in essence calling for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams to enter the game in favor of the Phoenix native. Williams, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in 2021, went 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards and had 60 rushing yards in OU’s 76-0 win over Western Carolina on Sept. 11.
Head coach Lincoln Riley did not opt for quarterback change after that, however, and Rattler entered halftime with a stateline of 7-for-11 passing with 73 yards and a touchdown. In total, the Sooners had 91 yards at the start of the game’s third quarter. Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray had 18 rushing yards combined at that point.
Sooners’ o-line struggles
Brooks and Gray finished with a combined 55 rushing yards, and OU ended with 57 rushing yards as a team — the lowest in Riley’s tenure as head coach.
The Sooners also surrendered four sacks on the night.
Oklahoma opted to start sophomore Andrew Raym at center on Saturday. He had split snaps with redshirt senior Robert Congel at the position so far this season. Junior Wanya Morris also replaced sophomore Anton Harrison in the third quarter.
Entering the game, Rattler had been sacked three times on the season.
Injury abruptly ends DTY’s big day
The first play of the second quarter saw senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell notch his second career interception by picking off WVU quarterback Jarret Doege. His first came in OU’s season opening 48-0 win over Missouri State in 2020.
Thomas with the pressure. Turner-Yell the int.#OUDNA | #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/vb1yXr9wrB— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Turner-Yell, whose career best is 10 tackles in a game, had five tackles after the Sooners’ first defense drive. However, the Hempstead, Texas, native suffered a hamstring injury in the game’s third quarter.
Big 12 Now’s Gabe Ikard reported Turner-Yell was seen on OU’s sideline with ice applied to the injured area. He ended the game with eight total tackles — one for loss — and a PBU to coincide with his interception.
It’s still unknown how long Turner-Yell will need to recover. Other notable names on Oklahoma’s inactives list against the Mountaineers include Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington, freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman, sophomore wide receiver Brian Darby and sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.
