OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 3 Sooners' 35-23 win over Kansas

LAWRENCE — After weathering a turbulent start, No. 3 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas (1-6, 0-4) 35-23 to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2004 on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s three takeaways from the game:
Sooners shut out at halftime
For the first time since 2014 in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Clemson, OU was shut out at halftime. Oklahoma was also shut out in the first half by Kansas for the first time since 1992.
The Sooners gained just 78 yards in the first half, opposed to the Jayhawks’ 195. Oklahoma committed eight penalties for 55 yards, and ran only 17 plays to Kansas’ 37. KU scored on its first possession of the game on a 14-play drive lasting over nine minutes. The Jayhawks held the ball for 22 minutes, opposed to OU’s eight.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who made his second-career start, threw for 71 yards on 6-of-9 passing through his first two quarters. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, who has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in back-to-back games, accumulated just 28 yards on six carries.
Defensive line struggles continue
The Sooners’ defensive line recorded just one sack against the Jayhawks, after converting just one against TCU last week.
Kansas ran for 166 yards on 42 carries, the second most against OU all season. Oklahoma also garnered just four tackles for loss, its second lowest total this season, other than three against the Horned Frogs last week.
Along with the inability to force pressure, the Sooners jumped offside four times against the Jayhawks.
Trevon West appears
Sophomore wide receiver Trevon West showed out with the biggest play of the game Saturday.
As OU trailed 17-7 late in the third quarter, West ran 66 yards on a reverse play to set up senior H-back Jeremiah Hall’s 11-yard touchdown reception from Williams.
Trevon West shot out of a cannon. pic.twitter.com/R3wQzEIsvC— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
West entered the game with just four catches for 45 yards this season, but recorded a 35-yard reception against the Horned Frogs last week. The former three-star recruit appeared in eight games as a freshman last fall.
