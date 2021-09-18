You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 3 Sooners’ 23-16 victory over Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read
DaShaun White

Senior linebacker DaShaun White during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (2-2) 23-16 in Norman on Saturday in a clash that commemorated the teams’ historic rivalry.

A slow first half saw the Sooners lead the Cornhuskers 7-3 at the break. Both teams used 14 plays on their initial scoring drives in a lengthy first quarter. After that, the rest of the half was scoreless, and both teams missed a field goal attempt.

Offense picked up in the second half, with each squad scoring a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter. Despite that, the Sooners scored their fewest points since their 2016 loss to Houston.

Here are three takeaways from the contest: 

OU’s offense stumbles then rumbles

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, started the scoring with his 1-yard touchdown dive in the first quarter, but OU’s offense struggled to move the ball for the remainder of the first half.

Rattler finished the contest going 24-of-34 for 214 yards and one touchdown pass, but didn’t look sharp at times against the Huskers. Twice, freshman receiver Mario Williams registered what could be considered an offensive pass breakup, as Rattler lofted dangerous throws into coverage.

Somewhat ironically, Rattler’s third quarter flea flicker — assisted by Williams — to sophomore receiver Marvin Mims was one of Oklahoma’s better offensive plays of the day, and set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall.

Oklahoma’s offense rolled on its ensuing drive, marching to a 2-yard touchdown rush by redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks to open the fourth quarter.

Speed D stout, special teams help out

Overall, Oklahoma’s defense handled the Huskers, holding them to three points and 137 total yards in the first half. When Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scored right before the third quarter’s end, OU’s special teams responded.

Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe, an offseason transfer from Iowa Western, blocked the Cornhuskers’ extra point attempt and senior safety Pat Fields returned it for a two point conversion, giving the Sooners a 16-9 lead.

Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham also made a crucial one-handed interception in the fourth quarter that stopped a potential scoring drive. The Oklahoma defense finished the game with five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and allowed 384 total yards.

Two Stoops are better than one

Redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops missed Oklahoma’s season opener against Tulane, but has been regaining momentum since. Early in the first quarter his ferocious block on an opposing defender sprung Williams for a first down.

Stoops later had catches of nine and 22 yards on the Sooners’ third quarter scoring drive. The walk-on from nearby Norman North High is the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who appeared as an analyst on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff before the game.

The elder Stoops was also honored at halftime of Saturday’s contest for being voted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and he’ll be formally enshrined to the hall in December.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments