OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 3 Sooners’ 23-16 victory over Nebraska

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (2-2) 23-16 in Norman on Saturday in a clash that commemorated the teams’ historic rivalry.
A slow first half saw the Sooners lead the Cornhuskers 7-3 at the break. Both teams used 14 plays on their initial scoring drives in a lengthy first quarter. After that, the rest of the half was scoreless, and both teams missed a field goal attempt.
Offense picked up in the second half, with each squad scoring a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter. Despite that, the Sooners scored their fewest points since their 2016 loss to Houston.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
OU’s offense stumbles then rumbles
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, started the scoring with his 1-yard touchdown dive in the first quarter, but OU’s offense struggled to move the ball for the remainder of the first half.
Rattler finished the contest going 24-of-34 for 214 yards and one touchdown pass, but didn’t look sharp at times against the Huskers. Twice, freshman receiver Mario Williams registered what could be considered an offensive pass breakup, as Rattler lofted dangerous throws into coverage.
Somewhat ironically, Rattler’s third quarter flea flicker — assisted by Williams — to sophomore receiver Marvin Mims was one of Oklahoma’s better offensive plays of the day, and set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall.
Rattler ➡️ Williams ➡️ Rattler ➡️ Mims. pic.twitter.com/EERAAM41nk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Oklahoma’s offense rolled on its ensuing drive, marching to a 2-yard touchdown rush by redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks to open the fourth quarter.
Speed D stout, special teams help out
Overall, Oklahoma’s defense handled the Huskers, holding them to three points and 137 total yards in the first half. When Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scored right before the third quarter’s end, OU’s special teams responded.
Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe, an offseason transfer from Iowa Western, blocked the Cornhuskers’ extra point attempt and senior safety Pat Fields returned it for a two point conversion, giving the Sooners a 16-9 lead.
Isaiah Coe blocks the extra point and Pat Fields houses it for 2 points. 😮 pic.twitter.com/z7oHpEIAMV— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham also made a crucial one-handed interception in the fourth quarter that stopped a potential scoring drive. The Oklahoma defense finished the game with five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and allowed 384 total yards.
JUMPMAN. JUMPMAN. JUMPMAN.🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@djgraham_ x #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/El8c4bfT9P— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Two Stoops are better than one
Redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops missed Oklahoma’s season opener against Tulane, but has been regaining momentum since. Early in the first quarter his ferocious block on an opposing defender sprung Williams for a first down.
Super Mario picks up the first with a little help from Drake Stoops. pic.twitter.com/DQ4WwKJEu6— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Stoops later had catches of nine and 22 yards on the Sooners’ third quarter scoring drive. The walk-on from nearby Norman North High is the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who appeared as an analyst on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff before the game.
The elder Stoops was also honored at halftime of Saturday’s contest for being voted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and he’ll be formally enshrined to the hall in December.
Bob Stoops honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. ❤️#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/O5U9HqfCVT— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
