OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Sooners’ 40-35 win over Tulane

No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) outlasted Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in its season opener on Saturday. The Sooners’ offense tallied 436 total yards as their defense forced three turnovers. The Green Wave had 396 yards of offense.
Here’s are three takeaways from the game:
Marvin Mims shines
After a breakout 2020 season, sophomore receiver Marvin Mims entered the year with high expectations. His performance OU’s first suggests he’s up to the task.
Mims had five catches for 117 yards. His longest reception went for 50 yards and ended at Tulane’s goal line.
Spencer Rattler ➡️ Mavin Mims for a big gain that was ruled out at the 1. pic.twitter.com/cGGnjKStN7— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Last season, Mims had 37 catches for 610 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award on July 22. The Biletnikoff recognizes the nation’s most outstanding pass catcher.
Mario Williams grabs first touchdown
Freshman wide receiver and five-star recruit Mario Williams juked his way to his first career touchdown on Saturday. Williams made a Tulane defender miss after hauling in a swing pass from redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler and ran for a 6-yard score.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Congrats to @MarioWill00 on his first Oklahoma touchdown. 💯#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4Jwcj5Chcg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Williams was Rival’s No. 15 player in the country in 2021. He held 35 offers, including the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia. He enrolled at OU in March.
The Planty City, Florida, native finished the day with six receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Gabe Brkic keeps Sooners alive
As OU's offense and defense struggled throughout the game, redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic stepped up. The Chardon, Ohio, native was 3-for-3 on field goals in the first half, including one from 56 yards out. He was also 4-of-4 on PATs in that span.
🚨BRKIC FOR HEISMAN🚨Gabe Brkic with absolute 💣 from 5⃣6⃣. #OUDNA x @GabeBrkic pic.twitter.com/XynwEjUvbg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
His 56-yarder is the third longest field goal in program history and OU’s longest since 1977. His second half field goal was the Sooners' only score of the half. Brkic ended the game 4-of-5 on FGs and 4-of-4 on PATs.
Brkic’s other goals came from 26 and 51 yards away, respectively. Last season, he was 20-of-26 on the year with a long of 54 and made all 49 PAT attempts. Brkic was 17-of-17 on field goals in 2019, with his longest coming from 50 yards out. He also 52-of-52 on PATs that season.
Brkic was named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, annually given to the country’s best place kicker, on July 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Number 2 team in the nation squeaks one against hurricane displaced AAC team and you're 3 takeaway's are great receiver is great receiver, great kicker is great and new stud receiver scores touchdown? Pretty weak.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.