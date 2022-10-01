OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 18 Sooners 55-24 loss to TCU

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost its second straight game as it fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) 55-24 on Saturday.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel got off to a slow start as he completed just 7-of-16 passes for 126 yards. The Central Florida transfer exited the game with an injury in the second quarter after Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge delivered a hit to Gabriel's head, which led to his ejection for targeting.
Redshirt junior Davis Beville replaced Gabriel and finished 7-for-16 with 50 yards. Senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu recorded 10 tackles and OU's defense allowed a season-high 668 total yards. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished 23-for-33 with 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive struggles
Oklahoma's defense allowed 27 points in the first half against TCU, the second most in program history.
After giving up a staggering 509 total yards against Kansas State on Sept. 24, the Sooners matched that in the third quarter against the Horned Frogs.
OU's defense had numerous coverage busts in the secondary, including a 73-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Taye Barber and a 67-yard rushing touchdown by Duggan in the first quarter, and a 62-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Gunnar Henderson in the second quarter.
In the second half, Oklahoma allowed 14 points and 189 total yards, which included a 69-yard rushing touchdown by running back Kendre Miller.
Injury woes
Oklahoma was struck by the injury bug in its loss Saturday.
In addition to Gabriel, safety Billy Bowman and offensive lineman Wanya Morris did not return to the game after apparent injuries in the first half. Running back Eric Gray and wide receiver Theo Wease also exited the contest with apparent injuries in the second half.
After being down on the field for several minutes, safety Damond Harmon was carted off the field with an injury in the fourth quarter.
Offensive linemen Anton Harrison and Andrew Raym suffered injuries as well but returned to the field.
Barnes steps up
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes led Oklahoma in rushing yards with 100 on 18 carries against TCU.
The Sooners' third string tailback was forced to step up with Gray out of the game and Marcus Major still nursing an injury he suffered against Kansas State.
Barnes broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also rushed for a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Barnes punches in his 2nd TD of the day#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/UBJxr8nGsm— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 1, 2022
Barnes and fellow freshman running back Gavin Sawchuck, both four-star recruits in the 2022 recruiting class, could potentially see their roles enhance going forward depending on the status of the injuries.
