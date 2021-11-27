OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 10 Sooners’ 37-33 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State in Bedlam

STILLWATER — No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) suffered a bone crushing 37-33 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) on Saturday night.
With the loss, the Sooners’ chances of winning a seventh straight Big 12 title were tossed into the ether. OU needed a win over the Cowboys for a chance to rematch them in the conference title game on Dec. 4, but that opportunity will now fall to Baylor, which beat Oklahoma 27-14 on Nov. 13.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ slip up against OSU:
Williams struggles in second half
After completing 14-of-21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams posted a disastrous second half. He went just 6-of-18 for 48 yards and no scores. Williams was also sacked six times, and was taken down on fourth down to end the game.
Muffed punt swings tide
With little under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma forced Oklahoma State to punt, but junior running back Eric Gray muffed the catch attempt. OSU recovered the fumble and scored three plays later on a 1-yard run by running back Jaylen Warren to take a 37-33 lead.
Penalties punish OU
Oklahoma’s 12 penalties for 74 yards were its most in a game this season by far. The Sooners’ previous high was seven penalties for 70 yards against Nebraska on Sept. 18.
