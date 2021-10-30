OU football: 3 takeaways from Caleb Williams, No. 4 Sooners' 52-21 drubbing of Texas Tech

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) 52-21 in Norman on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams completed 23-of-30 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns. He also spread the ball around, throwing a touchdown pass to five different receivers.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas led the Sooners’ Speed D defense with 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, which he recovered. OU also got interceptions from senior Pat Fields and redshirt senior Justin Broiles to keep the Texas Tech offense at bay.
Here’s three takeaways from the contest:
Marvin remains marvelous, Super Mario returns
Sophomore receiver Marvin Mims showed off his big play ability once again Saturday, amassing 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four catches. His first touchdown came during the first quarter when he raced 67 yards to the end zone.
Williams ➡️ Mims ➡️ The House.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/d8LECf5RkK— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Mims first touchdown was the longest catch of his career and the Sooners’ longest play this season. He added another score in the third quarter from 43 yards out to put Oklahoma up 38-7.
Williams ➡️ Mims ➡️ Another One.#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @marvindmims pic.twitter.com/Ozuc3Dj9Qq— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Freshman receiver Mario Williams exited OU’s game against TCU on Oct. 16 with an apparent hamstring injury and missed the next contest against Kansas. He returned with a vengeance against Texas Tech, though, registering a 22-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter for OU’s score of the contest.
Superman ➡️ Super Mario. #OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @MarioWill00 pic.twitter.com/X5bqaG4FBH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Williams finished the game with five catches for 100 yards. The Tampa, Florida native and Plant City High School grad was a five-star prospect, per Rivals, before coming to Norman.
Together, Mims and Williams achieved a rare feat, becoming the first pair of OU receivers to both surpass 100 yards in a game since CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo against Texas Tech in 2019.
Marvin Mims has 135 receiving yards today, while Mario Williams has 100.The last time two OU players recorded at least 100 receiving yards in the same game was Sept. 28, 2019. That was against Texas Tech (CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo).— Justin Martinez (@JTheSportsDude) October 30, 2021
Giving Lawrence the Key(s)
Sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence was given a tall task Saturday. After playing safety through OU’s first eight games, the 6-foot-1 transfer from Tennessee was moved to cornerback against the Red Raiders. There, he was asked to help shadow Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma, who entered the contest fourth in the Big 12 this season with 508 receiving yards.
Red Raiders quarterback Henry Colombi went after Lawrence on the game’s first play and the Sooners defensive back responded with a pass breakup. He finished the contest with seven tackles and two breakups.
Nice job to recover by Key Lawrence and break up the pass. pic.twitter.com/lnbhZI4Pe7— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Lawrence’s performance garnered praise from former OU cornerback Aaron Colvin, who registered five interceptions and 23 pass breakups for the Sooners from 2010-13.
Key Lawrence is a player.— Aaron Colvin (@AColvin_22) October 30, 2021
Rattler returns to wreck Red Raiders
Since being supplanted by Williams against Texas on Oct. 9, redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, had yet to reappear in a game. That changed against Texas Tech.
Rattler entered in the fourth quarter to relieve Williams and received a standing ovation from fans. Four plays later, he promptly threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Brian Darby. Rattler finished with 67 yards on 5-of-5 passing to close the game.
October 30, 2021
What a throw by Spencer Rattler. 💣What a catch by Brian Darby. 🤯#OUDNA x @SpencerRattler x @swaggyb24 pic.twitter.com/3XMzk5JedD— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.