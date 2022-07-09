 Skip to main content
OU football: 3-star 2023 offensive tackle Logan Howland commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment Saturday from three-star offensive tackle Logan Howland. 

Hailing from The Hun School of Princeton, Howland is the No. 10 ranked player in New Jersey, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound recruit chose the Sooners over Iowa. 

Howland is the second offensive lineman to join OU's 2023 recruiting class in as many days after four-star Cayden Green announced his commitment Friday. With Howland's commitment, Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class jumped from No. 18 to No. 13 in 247Sports' national team rankings.

New coach Brent Venables and the Sooners will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

