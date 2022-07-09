OU football: 3-star 2023 offensive tackle Logan Howland commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a commitment Saturday from three-star offensive tackle Logan Howland.
#Soonernation , I’m h⭕️me @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/JoMrdb4Z0I— Logan Howland (@LoganHowland) July 9, 2022
Hailing from The Hun School of Princeton, Howland is the No. 10 ranked player in New Jersey, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound recruit chose the Sooners over Iowa.
Howland is the second offensive lineman to join OU's 2023 recruiting class in as many days after four-star Cayden Green announced his commitment Friday. With Howland's commitment, Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class jumped from No. 18 to No. 13 in 247Sports' national team rankings.
New coach Brent Venables and the Sooners will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman.
