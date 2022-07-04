 Skip to main content
OU football: 3-star 2023 linebacker Phil Picciotti commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Brent Venables

OU football Head coach Brent Venables during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Three-star class of 2023 linebacker Phil Picciotti announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday.

The No. 8 ranked player in Pennsylvania according to 247Sports' Composite rankings chose the Sooners over Michigan, Auburn and Nebraska. 

Picciotti's commitment comes over a month after he took an official visit to Norman on June 3. Hailing from Pennridge High School, Picciotti recorded a team-leading 144 tackles during his junior season in 2021. 

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound recruit becomes the 10th member of OU's 2023 class, which ranks No. 35 in 247Sports' team rankings. Picciotti is the second linebacker OU has locked up for 2023, joining three-star Samuel Omosigho who committed on June 30. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

