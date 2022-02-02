 Skip to main content
OU football: 3-star 2022 linebacker Kevonte Henry flips from Michigan, signs with Sooners

Three-star 2022 linebacker Kevonte Henry announced his commitment to Oklahoma on late signing day Wednesday.

Hailing from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California, Henry flipped his commitment from Michigan to sign with the Sooners. He chose OU over the Wolverines, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington, among others.

Henry is considered the No. 33 edge rusher and No. 397 player nationally for 2022, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is also ranked as the No. 30 player in California.

During his senior season, Henry recorded 65 tackles — 26 for loss — along with 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries, according to MaxPreps. He also played running back for the Leuzinger Olympians and carried 29 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

