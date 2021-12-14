You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 3-star 2022 defensive lineman Alton Tarber commits to Sooners

Three-star class of 2022 defensive lineman Alton Tarber announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Deerfield Beach, Florida, native who attends Deerfield Beach High School is considered the No. 141 player in his state, per the 247Sports Composite Ratings. He's also ranked the No. 138 defensive lineman and No. 1,100 overall player nationally.

Tarber chose OU over Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas and Auburn, among others. He decommitted from Georgia Tech on Dec. 12 after making an official visit to Norman on Dec. 10. The 6-foot-1, 305-pounder is the second new commitment for the Sooners under new head coach Brent Venables, joining four-star quarterback Nick Evers.

Tarber joins three-star Pflugerville, Texas, native Cedric Roberts as one of two defensive line commits in the Sooners' 2022 class ahead of national signing day on Wednesday. Oklahoma previously lost a commitment from five-star D-line recruit Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, who flipped to Texas A&M on Dec. 6.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

