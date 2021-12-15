You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 3-star 2022 athlete Xavion Brice flips commitment from Sooners to Texas

Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2022 three-star athlete Xavion Brice flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas on national signing day on Wednesday.

Brice is ranked the No. 52 athlete nationally, the No. 109 player in Texas and the No. 774 player in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He initially committed to OU on July 4 but was swayed by the Longhorns and Texas Tech following former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC on Nov. 28.

As an offensive Swiss army knife for Seguin High School in Arlington, Brice amassed 1,444 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns as a senior. However, he was expected to play defensive back at OU.

He's now the third 2022 player OU has lost to another school since Riley left, joining five-star running back Raleek Brown (USC) and five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Texas A&M).

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football.

