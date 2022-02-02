OU football: 3-star 2022 athlete Jamarrien Burt signs with Sooners

Three-star 2022 athlete Jamarrien Burt has signed with Oklahoma, the Sooners announced on Wednesday.
From the Sunshine State to the Sooner State. Welcome @DaRealBurt23 🔒https://t.co/UQsCPtZHHG | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/8vvHUc4eaE— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 2, 2022
A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback prospect, Burt is considered the No. 28 athlete in the 2022 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite ratings. The Ocola, Florida, native from Forest High School is ranked the No. 60 player in his state and the No. 462 player nationally.
Burt held competing offers from Utah, Arkansas, Boston College and Florida, among others. He was previously committed to Florida but decommitted on Nov. 21 following the firing of Gators coach Dan Mullen.
Burt is now the third 2022 recruit to flip from Florida to OU, joining quarterback Nick Evers and Jayden Gibson, both four-star prospects. He's also the third cornerback the Sooners have added to their 2022 class, joining four-star signees Jayden Rowe and Gentry Williams.
