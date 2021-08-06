You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: 2023 4-star tight end Luke Hasz announces commitment to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU player

An OU player walks with their helmet off after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

Class of 2023 four-star tight end Luke Hasz announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Bixby High School in the Tulsa area, Hasz is the No. 1 player in-state player in his recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. 247 Sports also considers Hasz the No. 2 tight end and No. 55 player in the country.

Among 32 total offers, Hasz chose OU over the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma State and Nebraska. During his sophomore season last fall, he caught 32 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns for the Spartans, who won the Oklahoma Class 6A-II state championship and will ascend to 6A-I this fall.

Hasz is the third tight end commitment new assistant coach Joe Jon Finley has landed since arriving at OU in January. He joins a pair of 2022 pass catchers in three-star Kaden Helms and four-star Jason Llewellyn.

Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class now boasts Hasz alongside four-star running back Treyaun Webb and five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. The Sooners' class ranks No. 1 nationally early in the cycle.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments