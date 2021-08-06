OU football: 2023 4-star tight end Luke Hasz announces commitment to Sooners

Class of 2023 four-star tight end Luke Hasz announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.
AGTG. STAYING HOME. BOOMER SOONER. HORNS DOWN. #OUDNA🧬❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/3T39OoCdp0— Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) August 6, 2021
A 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Bixby High School in the Tulsa area, Hasz is the No. 1 player in-state player in his recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. 247 Sports also considers Hasz the No. 2 tight end and No. 55 player in the country.
Among 32 total offers, Hasz chose OU over the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma State and Nebraska. During his sophomore season last fall, he caught 32 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns for the Spartans, who won the Oklahoma Class 6A-II state championship and will ascend to 6A-I this fall.
Hasz is the third tight end commitment new assistant coach Joe Jon Finley has landed since arriving at OU in January. He joins a pair of 2022 pass catchers in three-star Kaden Helms and four-star Jason Llewellyn.
Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class now boasts Hasz alongside four-star running back Treyaun Webb and five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. The Sooners' class ranks No. 1 nationally early in the cycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.