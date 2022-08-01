 Skip to main content
OU football 2022 award tracker: Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims among 8 Sooners named to preseason watch lists

  Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the spring game on Apr. 23.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Although for the first time in six years Oklahoma is not the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 Conference, OU's roster features plenty of key players to watch in the 2022 season. As the offseason progresses, follow along with the Daily's tracker of every Oklahoma player named to an award watch list. 

Dillon Gabriel, redshirt junior quarterback 

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the spring game on April 23.

Walter Camp (Player of the Year) - July 29 

Davey O’Brien Award (Quarterback) - July 19

Maxwell Award (All-around player) – July 18

Last season: Started first three games before sustaining season-ending injury on final play of game at Louisville on Sept. 17. He threw for 814 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions with Central Florida. 

Marvin Mims, junior wide receiver

Marvin Mims

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims during the spring game on April 23.

Biletnikoff Award (Receiver) - July 21

Wuerffel Trophy (Community service) - July 28

Paul Hornung Award (Versatile player) - July 28

Last season: 32 receptions for 705 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. Named an All-Big 12 honorable mention. 

Jalen Redmond, redshirt junior defensive lineman 

Jalen Redmond

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year) - Aug. 1 

Last season: Played in eight games, missed five games due to injury. Totaled 19 tackles, eight for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. 

Eric Gray, senior running back

Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray during the spring game on April 23.

Doak Walker (Running back) - July 20

Last season: Rushed for 412 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries in 13 games. Caught a team-high five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. 

David Ugwoegbu, senior linebacker 

David Ugwoegbu

Senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu during the spring game on April 23.

Butkus Award (Linebacker) - July 25

Last season: Made 49 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Played in all 13 games and made four starts. 

Brayden Willis, redshirt senior tight end

Brayden Willis

Senior tight end/H-back Brayden Willis during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

John Mackey Award (Tight end) - July 22

Last season: 15 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. Notched a career-high four receptions for 31 yards against Kansas State on Oct. 2.

Anton Harrison, junior offensive lineman

Anton Harrison

Sophomore offensive lineman Anton Harrison dons the Golden Hat after the Sooners defeated Texas in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

Outland Trophy (Interior lineman) - July 26

Last season: Played in all 13 games and made 12 starts at left tackle. 

Chris Murray, redshirt senior offensive lineman

Chris Murray

Senior offensive lineman Chris Murray dons the Golden Hat after the Sooners defeated Texas in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9, 2021.

Rotary Lombardi Award (Lineman) - Aug. 1

Last season: Started all 13 games at right guard. Was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection by AP and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention acclaim from the league's coaches. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

