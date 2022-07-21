OU football 2022 award tracker: Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims among 3 Sooners named to preseason watch lists

Although the first time in six years, Oklahoma is not the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 Conference, OU's roster features plenty of key players to watch in the 2022 season. As the offseason progresses, follow along with the Daily's tracker of every Oklahoma player named to an award watch list.
Dillon Gabriel, redshirt junior quarterback
Davey O’Brien Award (Best quarterback) - July 19
Maxwell Award (Best all-around player) – July 18
Last season: Started first three games before sustaining season-ending injury on final play of game at Louisville on Sept. 17. He threw for 814 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions with Central Florida.
Marvin Mims, junior wide receiver
Biletnikoff Award (Most outstanding receiver) - July 21
Last season: Caught 32 receptions for 705 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. Named an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Eric Gray, senior running back
Doak Walker (Best running back) - July 20
Last season: Rushed for 412 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries in 13 games. Caught a team-high five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
