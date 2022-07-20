 Skip to main content
OU football 2022 award tracker: Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray named to preseason watch lists

  Updated
For the first time in six years, Oklahoma is not the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 Conference. Instead, the Sooners are predicted to finish No. 2 in the league, according to a preseason media poll released July 7.

However, OU's roster features plenty of key players to watch in the 2022 season. As the offseason progresses, follow along with The Daily's tracker of every Oklahoma player named to an award watch list. 

Dillon Gabriel, redshirt junior quarterback 

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the spring game on April 23.

Davey O’Brien Award (Best quarterback) - July 19

Maxwell Award (Best all-around player) – July 18

Last season: Started first three games before sustaining season-ending injury on final play of game at Louisville on Sept. 17. He threw for 814 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions with Central Florida. 

Eric Gray, senior running back

Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray during the spring game on April 23.

Doak Walker (Best running back) - July 20

Last season: Rushed for 412 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries in 13 games. Caught a team-high five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. 

